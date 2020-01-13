A family of four converted a decommissioned Air Force bus into an RV to live in — see inside

A family of four – a mother, father, baby, and their pet dog – converted a decommissioned Air Force bus into their own RV.

The bus includes a kitchen, couch, two “office” spaces, crib-like pen for the baby, bathroom, roof deck, and master bedroom.

A family of four – mother Kristin, father Will, baby Roam, and pet dog Rush – purchased a decommissioned 1992 Blue Bird Air Force bus and converted it into their tiny home on wheels.

The idea was originally conceived when the Jacksonville Beach, Florida couple Will and Kristin took a road trip up the coast of California in 2015 and slept in their SUV rental along the way. Kristin then became “obsessed with the idea of #VanLife,” according to the couple. However, at the time, Will wasn’t convinced of the idea because they were in debt, had jobs, and owned too many belongings to live on the road.

The couple finally decided to buy a bus and convert it into their tiny home when they started house hunting and travelling for work, opting for a bus instead of purchasing a new home. Kristin and Will were debt-free and working jobs that allowed them to be remote at the time of this decision. They had also become self-proclaimed minimalists.

A few weeks after this decision, they purchased the Number Juan Bus, shortened to “Juan” or “Air Force Juan,” which is now the cosy home to the family of four.

The bus was originally used in the Air Force, maybe as personnel transport like other 1992 Blue Birds currently for sale. Now, the bus’ two beds and one bathroom make up the 31-foot long, 190-square foot bus.

When the bus is stopped, a thick, wooden disc can be placed on top of the steering wheel to convert the wheel into a tiny desk.

The kitchen countertop is one of the couple’s favourite pieces, according to a video of the tour of their bus. The wood used in the countertop is from the Jacksonville Beach Pier that got destroyed during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The sink faucet can be turned to face outside the window, allowing it to be used as an outdoor shower.

A table — seen as the wooden paneling under the sink in the photo below — pops out and can be used both inside and outside the bus.

There is a three-burner propane stove, oven, and refrigerator.

The couch can slide out into a bed for guests. It’s also where Rome’s baby seat clips-in for long road trips.

The reading lights above the couch also have a blue light for late-at-night reading.

Will’s work desk is in the middle of the bus and has a monitor that also doubles as a television when it swivels out.

The wet bath has a composting toilet and a showerhead.

The closet drawers can be secured while driving.

Rome’s bed has a nook mattress and a mesh lining with blackout curtains.

The master bedroom consists of a queen-size bed with a “garage” underneath it. This is where the family stores items such as the stroller and laundry baskets.

There is a light bar outside the bus to use at night.

A rail on the side of the bus can be pulled out to skate on, an addition added to satisfy Will’s skateboarding hobby.

The front half of Juan’s roof has 500-watts of solar panels, allowing the bus to stay off-the-grid, according to the couple. The back half of the roof has a deck for storage, yoga, and golf when the green is up.

The bumper of the bus was extended three feet to create a secondary garage that holds their motorcycle, which is convenient when either Kristin or Will needs to run out for errands like groceries or gas.

