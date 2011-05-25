Family Of Beaten Giants Fan Suing Dodgers

Photo: AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) —The family of a San Francisco Giants fan who was brutally beaten at Dodger Stadium in March sued the team and its troubled owner Frank McCourt on Tuesday, claiming inadequate security was partially to blame for the attack.The suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of Bryan Stow contends the Dodgers were negligent by not providing more security and that it took between 10 and 15 minutes before Dodgers employees arrived to help Stow.



Stow, 42, remains in critical but stable condition under heavy sedation to prevent seizures caused by the traumatic brain injury he suffered in the March 31 attack.

Police arrested Giovanni Ramirez, 31, over the weekend but charges have not yet been filed against him. They have not identified a second attacker and a woman suspected of driving the pair from the scene. Police Chief Charlie Beck called Ramirez the main aggressor.

A spokesman for McCourt did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The lawsuit is the latest problem for McCourt, who in recent weeks has seen Major League Baseball appoint a monitor to oversee the Dodgers and his ex-wife ask a judge presiding over their divorce trial to order the sale of the team.

Baseball officials also have said they don’t believe McCourt has enough money to make payroll at the end of this month.

Attorneys for Stow believe McCourt has mismanaged one of baseball’s most storied franchises by spending lavishly since buying the team in 2004 and reducing security during games. They also claim Dodger Stadium has more crime than any other MLB venue.

The Dodgers “knew that the decrease in security forces at Dodger Stadium, coupled with the decrease of uniformed officers patrolling the stadium, would lead to increased attacks and criminal activity on their property,” the lawsuit said.

Stow, who wore Giants gear to the game, was taunted repeatedly and some Dodgers fans threw peanuts, hot dogs and wrappers at him and his friends, according to the lawsuit.

Stow also sent a text message to a family member during the game about the intimidating scene.

