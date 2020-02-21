A family of 5 lives in 300-square-foot tiny house on wheels

Autumn Bailey The Baileys have been living in a toy hauler since 2016.

Rusty and Autumn Bailey moved into a tiny home on wheels in 2016.

Today, they raise three children in the renovated toy hauler, which features two bedrooms, a full kitchen, a living room, and a bathroom.

The back of the hauler opens up to give the family easy access to outdoor space.

“Our trailer has allowed us to have all kinds of backyards and places to experience and learn about and grow as a family,” Autumn Bailey told Insider.

The couple made the decision to downsize right after the birth of their first child.

The couple made the decision to downsize right after the birth of their first child.

“We got a call from Rusty’s work three weeks after our first son was born, asking us if we were interested in working across the country for a few months,” Autumn told Insider.

“We decided that day that we would buy a trailer, pack our stuff, and make the trek from California to Virginia.”

Today, they live in the trailer with their three children: Bear, Oak, and Sunny.

Just seven days after a call from Rusty’s work, the family was living on the road in a 300-square-foot trailer.

Autumn Bailey They live in a renovated toy hauler.

The Baileys chose a toy hauler as their new home, which is a trailer that features a large opening in the back that is designed to haul cargo on and off.

The trailer took 12 weeks to renovate, with Autumn doing the majority of the renovation work while her husband was away at work for five to six days at a time.

“When Rusty was home, we tackled as much as we could as well,” Autumn told Insider.

The couple transformed the back area of the toy hauler into their master bedroom.

Autumn Bailey The back of the hauler opens.

The large windows give the family natural light, which makes the space feel larger.

Autumn also told Insider the master bedroom is her favourite part of the house since it opens up.

“The best thing about having a toy hauler is that the back completely opens up, so we spend a lot of time out in the back, hanging out as a family and watching sunsets,” Autumn told Insider.

The master bedroom feels extra large because the bed moves.

Autumn Bailey The bedroom features a Murphy-style bed.

“One of the biggest space savers was putting our queen mattress on the bunk system in our bedroom,” Autumn told Insider.

“The system brings our bed to the ground at night, and during the day, we raise it to the ceiling to open up the space.”

The moving bed gives the family additional space to spend time together.

The home then opens into a living room and kitchen.

Autumn Bailey The home features a living room and kitchen.

The living room features a couch, as well as built-in shelving and a television.

Shiplap siding makes the space feel cosy.

The kitchen stands across from the living room, with a large sink and a copper-finished oven.

Autumn Bailey The home features chic decor.

Charcoal counters with wood tops make the space feel large, while a statement rug and additional decor add to the homey feel.

The kitchen features all the amenities of a larger space despite its small size, including an oven and refrigerator.

The boys’ bedroom was originally a master bedroom.

Autumn Bailey The kids have room to play.

The room features a built-in bed and space for the kids to play, as well as shelving.

Autumn told Insider the home doesn’t save the Baileys as much money as people often expect.

Autumn Bailey The Baileys don’t save a lot of money from living tiny.

“Although there are plenty of people who choose this lifestyle because it can be ‘cheap’ or ‘debt-free,’ we don’t fit into that box for a few reasons,” Bailey said.

“We bought our trailer brand new, and we follow my husband’s work, so a lot of the time we get sent to places that cost a lot more to live in. Between our trailer payments and the RV parks we stay at throughout the year, we don’t save much.”

“But we knew this going into it and didn’t have expectations of living a debt-free life,” Bailey added. “We did it because we wanted to stay together as a family while my husband works.”

“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback from people we’ve met along the way that can’t imagine raising kids in such a small space,” Autumn said.

Autumn Bailey People are surprised the family can raise children in the tiny space.

“It always makes me laugh a little because our trailer has allowed us to have all kinds of backyards and places to experience and learn about and grow as a family,” she said.

Autumn did say there are challenges to tiny living with kids, though.

Autumn Bailey Finding space to be alone is difficult for Autumn.

“I find my biggest challenge is finding space for just myself when I need some alone time,” she said.

“A husband and wife and three kids aged four and under can get a little crazy sometimes in 300 square feet. You need to get creative when you need to regroup and reground.”

“My current go-to is the bathroom,” she added.

But overall, the trailer has brought the family closer together.

Autumn Bailey Bailey thinks tiny living has brought her family closer.

“It’s been so amazing seeing our children grow and thrive outside of the box,” she said. “It actually feels so natural to me.”

“My parents travelled the country in a renovated International Harvester bus gold and crystal mining when we were young, so nomadic living is close to home for us,” Bailey added.

The Baileys don’t have any plans to stop living tiny anytime soon.

Autumn Bailey The family has no plans to stop living tiny.

“We originally started this journey thinking that we’d do it for five years or so, and then settle down and be done with it,” Autumn told Insider.

“But we celebrate year four this month, and we don’t see an end in sight!”

“Living this way has given us the opportunity to not only make a living but raise our children together, and it’s been such a blessing to us. We’re looking forward to the years to come,” she added.

You can follow Autumn on Instagram here.

