The family of one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends hopes his conviction will help them finally reunite with her

In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly turns to exit during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court building, in Chicago. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File

A jury found R. Kelly guilty on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, on Monday.

An attorney for the family of one of Kelly’s girlfriends said he hopes the verdict will reunite them.

Insider spoke with the attorney for Jocelyn Savage’s family.

The family of one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends is hopeful that his conviction will help reunite them with their daughter, the family’s attorney said.

On Monday, a jury found R. Kelly guilty on all nine counts he faced, including federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, after a 9-hour deliberation. The trial lasted more than a month and a half and included testimony from 50 witnesses. The 54-year-old singer could face a sentence of 10 years to life in prison and will be sentenced on May 4.

Gerald Griggs, an attorney in Atlanta, has been representing the family of one of Kelly’s girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, since 2017. He also represents two other unnamed R. Kelly victims and worked with prosecutors in the trial that just concluded.

“We understand Joycelyn Savage is somewhere in New York and we’re hopeful to reconnect with her now that Mr. Kelly has been separated from her,” Griggs said. “We want to reunite, we’ve always wanted to reunite, the family loves her and wants her to come home.”

Griggs told Insider that he’s dedicated years to trying to reunite Savage with her mother and family.

Until two years ago, Savage was known as one of the most vocal defenders of Kelly. In 2019, a series of deleted Patreon posts, purported to be Savage, accused the singer of sexual and physical abuse.

Her family believes Savage was being held by Kelly against her will, and whenever they’ve seen her over the last four years she has been with an associate of Kelly and couldn’t freely speak with them, Griggs said.

“This is the process to get justice,” Griggs said. “It’s the first trial, there will be others and they are fully expecting the same results and that’s accountability and justice and holding Mr. Kelly accountable for all the things that he’s done over the years.”

The family can’t file a civil suit against the singer without first reconnecting with Savage, Griggs said.

He told Insider that Savage last spoke with a member of her family about a month and a half ago and spoke to her mother about three months ago, but the conversations were always monitored by one of Kelly’s associates. The family hasn’t had a sit-down conversation with Savage since 2017.

Kelly, who pleaded not guilty, chose not to testify his defense, Insider’s Haven Orecchio-Egresitz previously reported.

In the indictment against the singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, prosecutors said he directed employees to procure women for sex and sexually abused numerous women over the span of nearly 25 years. In opening statements, Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez, the lead prosecutor in the case, blasted him as a “predator” who “used his money, his clout, and his public persona to hide his crimes in plain sight.”

Kelly was found guilty on racketeering and Mann Act charges stemming from the sexual abuse of boys, girls, and women over more than two decades.

“They are relieved,” Griggs said of the family’s thoughts on the verdict. “They are appreciative that the jury heard them and the survivors.”