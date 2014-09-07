Family Have Appointed A Lawyer To See If Australia Was Negligent In the Death Of An Iranian Asylum Seeker

Facilities at the Manus Island detention centre, shown in a handout photo provided by the Australian Department of Immigration and Citizenship, from 2012.

The family of the Iranian asylum seeker Hamid Kehazaei who died from an infected foot have reportedly appointed a lawyer to investigate whether there is a case of negligence against the Australian Government.

The 24-year-old cut his foot at the Manus Island detention centre about three weeks ago, developed septicaemia and died late Friday.

Lawyer Ruth Hudson told ABC’s AM program: “This wasn’t a fatal injury until the Government made it so.”

Ms Hudson said the family has very little information about events prior to Mr Kehazaei’s transfer to the Mater Hospital in Brisbane.

A former Manus Island detention centre guard, Beau Mitchell, says the level of hygiene is poor.

“There’s no air conditioning, the beds are extremely close together. The living standards are pretty quite filthy,” Mr Mitchell told the ABC.

“Often they’d be standing on concrete to have a shower that was literally falling apart underneath them, just completely rotting away.”

Mr Mitchell says he quit his job in June disgusted at what he saw.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.