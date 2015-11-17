'Family Guy' remade the 'Cosby Show' opening 'knowing what we know now'

Fox’s “Family Guy” aired a revamped version of the “Cosby Show” opening with “what we know now” during Sunday’s episode.

On the episode, titled “Peter’s Sister,” Peter’s estranged sister, Karen (voiced by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kate McKinnon), is coming for Thanksgiving dinner.

While waiting for Karen, the family decides to watch some TV. That’s when the revamped opening airs on the Griffins’ television.

“We now return to the ‘Cosby Show’ knowing what we know now,” the TV announcer says before an animated Cosby appears in his trademark ugly sweater and dancing.

We then see him with his TV family, who don’t seem all there.

Then it moves to guest stars of the time — “Golden Girls” actress Bea Arthur, for example.

The “Family Guy” joke aired just after four more women joined a defamation suit against the embattled comedian. More than 50 women have come forward with accusations of sexual assault, drugging, and/or rape at the hands of Cosby.

Watch the full video over at TVLine.

