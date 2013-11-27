Angered 'Family Guy' Fans Petition Killed Off Character

Fans were far from happy with the death of a main character on the latest episode of “Family Guy.”

Sunday night, the Fox animated comedy killed off the Griffin family’s pet dog, Brian, who has been on the series since its start in 1999, in a violent hit-and-run.

Brian’s taken hits before, but has come back from the brink of death in the past. So fans were so shocked when the mutt was really proclaimed dead that they took to the Internet and made a Change.org petition.

Simply called “Seth MacFarlane, and Fox Broadcasting Company: Bring Griffin back to Family Guy,” the petition claims MacFarlane “killed America’s dog.”

Via the petition:

“Brian Griffin was an important part of our viewing experience. He added a witty and sophisticated element to the show. Family Guy and Fox Broadcasting will lose viewers if Brian Griffin is not brought back to the show. Follow us here for updates.”

Yesterday, the petition was at slightly more than 1,000 signatures. It’s now at more than 34,000 and counting.

Updates for the petition are being posted on a Facebook fan page “R.I.P. Brian Griffin from Family Guy” that has risen from more than 90,000 likes Monday to 368,000 today.

Brian’s character was replaced Sunday night by another dog, Vinny, voiced by “The Sopranos” actor Tony Sirico.

The show’s executive producer teased earlier this year they would kill off a major character this season.

