'Family Guy' Killed Off A Main Character Sunday Night

Sunday night’s episode of “Family Guy” surprisingly killed off one of the show’s main characters.

Don’t read ahead if you haven’t tuned in and don’t want the news spoiled for you.

The show, which follows the Griffin family, said goodbye to their dog Brian after he was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Earlier this year at San Diego Comic Con, “Family Guy” executive producer Steve Callaghan said they would kill off one of the series’ main characters and replace them with someone else.

Fans of the series probably wondered why Stewie didn’t just jump in his time machine to go back in time and save him; however, it turns out the machine (conveniently?) was thrown away and no longer working.

Ratings for the series have dipped below 5 million in its 12th season, some of the shows lowest numbers to date. This is a show that used to draw in closer to 10 million during season premieres and 6 million come finale time.

So is Brian really gone? Looks that way. The family has already replaced him with another dog, Vinny, voiced by “The Sopranos” actor Tony Sirico.

Here’s the goodbye scene with Brian and a tribute video to his time on the series.

