A family bought a 20,000-square-foot Freemason temple in Indiana for $89,000, and they're now turning it into their home. Take a look inside.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro The Freemason temple.

Theresa and Atom Cannizzaro bought a former Freemason temple and are currently in the process of converting into a home.

The second floor is their living space, and it has a large, open-floor concept with five bedrooms, a kitchen, and a dining room.

When the Freemasons operated in the building, the basement was used for events, but the Cannizzaros are working on making it into an event space for the community.

The great room on the third floor is the largest room in the house and is now used as a movie theatre.

Theresa said she thinks the house is haunted because she has heard what sounds like janitor keys jangling in the basement.

Older homes almost always come with a unique and charming history, but one family in Indiana moved into a house that has a particularly strange past.

Two years ago, Theresa and Atom Cannizzaro bought a former Freemason temple in the Midwest that acted as a meeting place for one of the world’s most secretive organisations for almost 100 years. Now, the couple, and their three children – a 12-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy, and a 6-year-old girl – are renovating the building and turning it into their home.

From large open spaces to a haunted library, here’s what it’s like inside the Freemason temple that the Cannizzaro family now calls home.

In 2016, Theresa and Atom Cannizzaro were living in San Diego with their three children when they decided they wanted to move to the Midwest.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro Atom and Theresa.

Theresa and Atom lived in San Diego their entire lives and planned on raising their children there, but they soon realised that they wanted something different: a big farm in the Midwest.

“We wanted to try a new place to raise our kids – somewhere where my husband wouldn’t have to work 80 hours a week,” Theresa said. ” We wanted to spend more time with our kids.”

After a family reunion in Indiana, Theresa and Atom drove around the state looking at farms for sale when they came across something that surprised them.

While driving around Indiana, they stumbled across a Freemason temple that was for sale.

“We turned the corner, and there was the building, right in front of us with a for sale sign out front,” Theresa said.

As someone who loves history and architecture, Theresa was fascinated, so they called the realtor just to see how much something like that would cost. Instead, the realtor offered to give the couple a tour of the 20,000-square-foot building.

“We spent two hours inside the building and absolutely fell in love with it,” she said. “Slowly but surely, [we realised that] there’s so much we could do with this space.”

They ended up buying the temple for $US89,000 and moved in six months later in 2017.

“We went back to California, but it was still on our minds,” Theresa said. “We started talking through it more and did a lot of research and crunching numbers. Every single thing we talked about and every single ‘what if’ worked out, so we put in an offer on the building.”

They bought the house in full for $US89,000, which means they do not have a mortgage and are completely debt-free after using the money they got from selling their San Diego home. The equity they earned from that sale funded most of the upfront remodel costs at the temple.

Theresa is a full-time respiratory specialist, while Atom stays at home to watch the children and work on remodeling the building. So far, they have spent an additional $US40,000 on renovations. Since they refuse to take out loans, Theresa said the remodeling process has been “slow going.”

The first step in the renovation process was going through the Freemason temple’s old items, which were left behind when the organisation moved locations.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro Vintage photo of the temple.

Freemasonry dates back to the Medieval times and is considered the oldest male fraternity and social organisation. Famous members included George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Winston Churchill, and General Ford. Through the years, Freemasons earned a reputation as a secret organisation, leading many to believe certain conspiracy theories that the group is behind most of the world’s biggest historical events.

The local Freemason lodge in Indiana that Theresa and Atom bought was built in 1926 and remained the local headquarters for several years. When the organisation decided to move location, they cleaned out most of the building but left behind a few relics.

“I knew nothing really about Freemasonry other than that it was a secret organisation,” Theresa said.

Upon entering the building, you walk into a foyer with a large Freemason symbol on the floor.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro The crest in the foyer.

The front door opens onto a large crest that has been imprinted on the floor. The crest is a common Freemason symbol, and Theresa said she plans on keeping it there.

“It’s really cool,” Theresa said. “You walk in, and it’s right there on the floor.”

The symbol can be seen throughout the house.

From the main entrance, you can immediately go downstairs into the basement where the Freemasons held large events.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro Basement before the remodel.

“You can easily fit several hundred people down there,” Theresa said. She also explained that there is a large stage in the back of the basement, which is where the organisation would put on shows or speeches.

Theresa said her children often ride their bikes down in the basement when it’s too cold to go outside.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro Basement during the remodel.

They plan to turn the basement into a community space that people can rent for events and weddings.

“We would like to eventually have a business out of the building that can benefit us financially, but we are uncertain about when that will happen,” she said.

Behind the stage in the basement is a large commercial kitchen, with six ovens, a 10-burner stove, and a deep fryer.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro Commercial kitchen after it was restored.

Theresa said they used this kitchen when they first moved into the building before they renovated the second floor. This kitchen will become useful again when they turn the basement into a community space for events, Theresa said.

The second floor of the building has been renovated to become the Cannizzaro family’s main living space.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro Doors that lead into the living space.

This is the space the Cannizzaros have renovated the most, and it’s where they spend most of their time. There are five bedrooms on this floor.

Before you enter the living space, you can see a mural on the ceiling of the second-floor foyer.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro Mural on the ceiling.

The mural is on the crossbeams of the ceiling, and Theresa and her husband have tried to preserve it.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the paint on the crossbeams is starting to peel and come off, so we have to figure out how to save it,” she said.

Inside the living space, there is a large open area that the family uses as a living room.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro The living space.

Theresa describes this space as an “open concept” and said they plan to fully remodel this room sometime in the future.

In one corner of the large open space, they built a kitchen.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro The newly built kitchen.

“We built the kitchen from scratch,” Theresa said. “We custom-built everything.”

The kitchen has pull-out cabinets that move around on rollers, and a large island that has a concrete countertop with semi-precious stones inside.

“It’s one of my favourite spaces that we’ve done so far,” she added.

On this floor, they installed a full bathroom with a bathtub.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro The bathroom.

Before the Cannizzaros moved in, the six bathrooms in the building had no place to shower or bathe.

“Our first priority when we moved into the building was to put in the shower,” she said. “It was our very first project.”

Meanwhile, former Freemason offices have been turned into the family’s bedrooms.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro Children’s bedroom.

“These rooms are big,” she said. “They are very, very, very large.”

On the second floor, there’s also a billiard room.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro The billiard room.

Inside, there are two pool tables that were built in the 1800s, according to Theresa.

“They’re absolutely gorgeous, and they were left with the building,” she said.

The last room on this floor is the library — Theresa’s favourite room in the entire house.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro The library.

“The entire wall is beautiful bookcases with glass fronts,” she said. The glass has the Freemason symbol etched into the surface and the cases are filled with books that date back to the 1800s.

The third floor has a large empty room that the family calls the Egyptian room.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro The Egyptian room.

In this room, there is another small mural that wraps around the entire space. If you look closely, there are symbols that Theresa said reminds her of Egypt, hence the name. She said this is the room where the Freemasons would store their clothing and garb that they would wear during their meetings.

The Cannizzaros, however, plan to turn this room into an Airbnb.

Also on this floor, there are five dressing rooms that are completely lined in cedar wood.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro Hallway of dressing rooms.

Theresa said these small closets were where the Freemasons would change into their clothing for meetings and events.

Double doors at the end of the hall lead to the Great Room, which is where the Freemasons held most of their meetings.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro The Great Room.

The room has 24-foot ceilings, a wrap-around mezzanine, stadium seating, an organ, and a stage.

“It is quite the magnificent space,” Theresa said.

For now, the Cannizzaros use this space as a home movie theatre.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro The Great Room is now a movie theatre.

After painting one wall white, they set up a projector and now have movie nights in the Great Room. Other times, the children use the room to play hide and seek, and sometimes, they invite the 15 to 20 other kids in the neighbourhood over to have a Nerf gunfight.

They are not sure what to do with the room in the future. Theresa said they will most likely turn it into another rental space.

Outside the Great Room, there is a secret staircase that leads to the fourth floor.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro The secret staircase.

On the fourth floor, you can find storage and a room that stores the organ’s pipes.

Along with the secret staircase, there are other parts of the house that some may find creepy. Theresa said she thinks the building is haunted.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro The main staircase.

“There are things that have happened that we just cannot explain,” she said. “We’ve had stuff fly off shelves.”

Theresa explained that the library seems to be the place that has the most paranormal activity. She said she often walks into the room and notices the cabinets are wide open even though they are very heavy. Sometimes she said she can hear what sounds like janitor keys jingling in the basement.

“I’m never scared in the building, and my kids are never scared,” Theresa said. “I don’t think it’s anything really bad that’s here.”

Despite the paranormal activity, Theresa said her family is focused on turning the building into a home and preserving the Freemason history.

Courtesy of Theresa Cannizzaro The temple.

“Taking on a building this size, it’s not a quick-snap decision because it very well could be a lifelong project for us,” Theresa said. “I just hope that we continue on our path and with the goals that we set to turn this building into what it was originally built to be.”

