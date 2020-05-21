A family found nearly $1 million in cash stuffed into sacks in the middle of a road

Take Photo/Shutterstock A family found two bags in the road that contained nearly $US1 million in cash.

A family in Virginia found two white sacks in the road over the weekend that they believed were filled with trash.

They picked them up and threw them in the back of their car.

Eventually, after hours of riding with the bags in their car, they opened them and discovered nearly $US1 million in cash.

You never know what you might find out there. Just ask the Schantz family.

Emily Schantz, her husband, and two sons were driving on back roads in Caroline County, VA, on Saturday and nearly stuck what they believed to be a bag of trash lying in the middle of the street. The family stopped and threw the bag – and another one that they found a few feet away – into their car, believing they were picking up litter.

Hours later, the family discovered the bags were filled with nearly $US1 million in cash, according to WTVR.

“Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said ‘cash vault,'” Emily Schantz, who found the bags, told the network.

After making the discovery, the Schantz family did the right thing and called the local sheriff’s office to turn over the money.

Deputies are investigating, but believe the mail bags belonged to the postal service and that the money was meant for a bank, the network reported.

“For someone so honest and willing to give that almost a million dollars back, it’s exceptional on their part,” Maj. Scott Moser told WTVR. “Their two sons were there, so I put the lights on for them, but we are proud and they represented this county well by being so honest.”

Schantz said turning over the cash was a no brainer.

“Do the right thing and return it,” she said. “Because it didn’t belong to us.”

