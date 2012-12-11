INSTANT MBA: 'There's Nothing More Important Than The Silent Example'

Photo: UHCC-Somos via Flickr

Today’s advice comes from Nina Vaca, CEO of Pinnacle Technical Resources via Inc.:”I grew up watching my parents fail and fail and then fail again. I watched them fail and lose homes and have and have not, and through that I’d like to say I had a front row seat to entrepreneurship. I had a front row seat to watching what it really takes to build a business.”



Vaca, now the CEO of Pinnacle Technical Resources, a firm that provides workforce solutions for Fortune 500 companies, attributes much of her success to being able to observe the struggles and accomplishments of her parents after they emigrated to the U.S. and became entrepreneurs.

She says it’s essential to allow your children or others close to you to see the entrepreneurial challenges at face value so they can can learn from you, especially your professional struggles.

“There’s nothing more important than that silent example. So don’t be afraid to let your children see you sweat and let them see you cry and let them see you fail over and over and over again.”

