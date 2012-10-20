Family Dollar In Trouble After Alleged Prank Involving 25 Laxatives And Two Bottles Of Coke

An employee prank gone horribly wrong has landed Family Dollar in court.



An assistant manager at Kansas branch allegedly stuffed 25 laxative pills into two bottles of Coke and then planted them in an employee fridge, according to the Kansas City Star.

His intended target was a coworker. But when that employee noticed the tablets, rather than discarding the bottles, the employee allegedly moved them to a cooler on the floor, according to a police report.

One of the bottles wound up in the hands of customer Barbara J. Nelson, who says she didn’t notice a chunk of dissolved tablets at the bottom of her bottle until it was too late. Nelson became ill and was later hospitalized.

In a lawsuit filed this week, she is seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

As for the accused pranksters, both were arrested by local police, though no criminal charges have been filed yet.

“Please know we take the safety of our customers and team members very seriously and we do not tolerate any actions that put their safety in jeopardy,” a company spokesperson said in a written statement.

