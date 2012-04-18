Family Meals Could Be The Key To Getting Rich

Photo: Flickr / slightly everything

We’ve heard it a million times: Sitting down for a family meal is good for us.Studies show it keeps us connected, instills healthy eating habits, and even helps our kids get better grades.



But here’s a new twist: It can make you wealthier.

It’s true: A soon-to-be-released study from professors at the University of Georgia looked at 8,000 families over the course of a decade, and found that those who ate together at least four times a week were more likely to be financially secure.

As someone who loves encouraging parents to talk to kids about money, I thought for sure the reason would be that during dinner, kids overhear mum and Dad discussing the family’s finances (paying for a vacation, the latest credit card bill, etc.), and that kids have an opportunity to ask questions about money.

I still believe that’s true—but the study’s findings are a little different.

The families in the study who dined together may or may not have discussed money at all. Instead, the study points to their one common trait: self-regulation.

In plain English, that means they excel at establishing good habits and sticking to them.

While that may sound like psychobabble to you, it makes perfect sense: If you’re able to prioritise family meals (while balancing work, school, and all the other life demands), you’re probably able to prioritise making smart financial decisions.

But if you’re not the dinner-on-the-table-at-7-every-night kind of parent (and trust me, as a mum of three kids, including two teens, I know it’s hard to coordinate everyone’s crazy schedules), all hope is not lost.

The study notes that self-regulation is like a muscle. And like any other muscle, you can strengthen it with exercise.

Your assignment: Try committing to some healthy routines, like aiming for at least two family meals a week to start.

I’m sensing a reality show in the making: “The Biggest Saver,” anyone?

Do you gather regularly for family meals? How has it helped your family—and your finances?

