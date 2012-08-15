College Station Shooter's Stepfather Calls Him 'Crazy As Hell'

Photo: Thomas Caffall/Facebook

The man who killed a constable as well as a bystander yesterday when he opened fire on authorities serving an eviction notice was a “ticking time bomb,” according to a family member who spoke with Click2Houston.”We are devastated for the families that this SOB killed,” stepfather Richard Weaver said of gunman Thomas Caffall. “He was a ticking time bomb.”



Weaver added he wasn’t surprised his stepson was responsible.

“He was crazy as hell,” Weaver told Click2Houston. “At one point, we were afraid that he was going to come up here and do something to his mother and me.”

Weaver said he hasn’t talked to his stepson in months but did know Caffall had quit his job about nine months ago.

“We were hoping he’d kill himself before doing something like this,” Weaver told Click2Houston.

Caffall was killed during yesterday’s shooting.

