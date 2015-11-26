What you need to know before going into business with family

Going into business with family is an often appealing and convenient option. However, there always exists the risk that something business-related could negatively impact the relationship.

We talked to Shep and Ian Murray — the two brothers that founded the successful clothing company Vineyard Vines in 1998. They talked about the lessons they have learned from navigating the tricky landscape associated with mixing business and family.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.