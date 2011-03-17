Families of Two Men Shot By Raymond Davis: Coming To America!

This just in from the Express Tribune:



Photo: Statue of Liberty via Wikimedia Commons

Initial media reports surrounding the release of Raymond Davis suggest that the families of the victims killed in the Lahore shooting have left the country on a second plane. Their neighbours say they haven’t seen the families in two days and that their homes are empty and locked.

Sources say an aircraft carrying more than 10 people left Lahore airport and is headed to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. They also say the families have been given Green Cards and homes in New York state and Washington DC.

