Families of Australian terror suspects are being threatened with jail if they do not cooperate with ACC interviews

The Australian Crime Commission has ­conducted 50 interviews since July 2013 with the family and friends of ­Australian terror suspects who have fled to fight with Islamic State.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the ACC is threatening up to five years in jail for those who do not cooperate with the interviews which are aimed at identifying how young Australians are being radicalised.

ACC acting executive ­director of operations Warren Gray says information collected from the interviews have been gathered into 42 intelligence packages which have been disseminated to partner agencies.

Some of the information gathered by the ACC was also used by NSW police for Man Haron Monis during the Lindt cafe in Sydney in December.

