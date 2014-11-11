Here's What Happened When A Bunch Of Desperate Filipino Families Were Forced To Move Into A Jail

When Typhoon Haiyan hit the Philippines last year, it destroyed more than 1 million homesandcaused $US14 billion of economic damage.This was especially hard for a country wheremore than a quarter of the population lives below the poverty line.

On Leyte Island, where some of the worst damage occured, many families ended up moving into the local jail after their homes were destroyed. The jail, which had been almost swept away, too, became an unlikely community in the time of desperation.

After hearing about the jail from journalist John Jevallana, photographer Lawrence Sumulong visited last year.

“The situation at the jail is a microcosm of the overall humanitarian crisis in the Philippines,” explained Sumulong. “There is the disaster situation and the poverty and the surreal way that the Filipino people adapt to those conditions. In many ways, the prison is almost like any other Filipino community.”

