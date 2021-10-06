Sens. Manchin and Sinema could cost families in their home states thousands in childcare by tanking Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan

President Joe Biden greets Ret. U.S. Marine Cpl. William Kiernan, his wife Leah, and their daughter Madison Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Cpl. Kiernan was injured in 2010 while deployed to Afghanistan where he suffered a right below-knee amputation from an improvised explosive device attack. Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

A new analysis shows that American families would save thousands on childcare under Biden’s spending plan.

In West Virginia, families could save $US7,870 ($AU10,794) every year. In Arizona, they could save $US9,430 ($AU12,933) annually.

But the senators from those states are calling for cuts to the size and scope of the reconciliation bill.

Democrats’ proposed reconciliation bill would pour trillions into “human infrastructure” – social spending meant to expand Medicare, eliminate the cost of community college, and enact paid leave.

One key measure: $US450 ($AU617) billion toward affordable childcare and universal pre-K, a proposal that 127 economists have thrown their support behind. Under Democrats’ plan, most families would not spend over 7% of their income on childcare.

However, key moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have said that the current $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion price tag is too hefty. Paring it down means that measures like free community college or affordable childcare could be shaved down or cut out completely.

A new analysis from the House Committee on Education and Labor shows just how much families stand to save on childcare. In every single state, a typical family of four that has an infant in full-time care would save at least $US6,000 ($AU8,229) a year.





Politico reported that Manchin laid out his infrastructure proposals in a July document; he wanted a $US1.5 ($AU2) trillion topline for the package, and said any new spending – like that for childcare – should go through means testing, where a certain eligibility threshold is set. That might exclude some parents from reaping the benefits of better-subsidized childcare, including those in Manchin’s and Sinema’s home states.

In West Virginia, the typical family would save $US7,870 ($AU10,794) every year. In Arizona, they’d save $US9,430 ($AU12,933) – just shy of $US10,000 ($AU13,715) in savings annually. A typical family in Kentucky, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s home state, would save $US6,020 ($AU8,256) every year.

Residents of Massachusetts would get the biggest break of all states, saving $US18,750 ($AU25,716) every year. The report also highlights $US21,670 ($AU29,721) in savings for residents of District of Columbia, which is likely an outlier due to city cost of living.

A similar analysis from the left-leaning Center for American Progress broke down how much families who make 135% of their state’s median income would pay in childcare costs; these could be families potentially excluded by Manchin’s means testing, if childcare subsidies only apply to lower-income families.

In West Virginia, families pay an estimated $US198 ($AU272) a week in childcare under current policy, Insider’s Madison Hoff reports. Under Biden’s proposal, that cost would be more than halved, with West Virginia families saving $US103 ($AU141) a week. It’s a similar story in Arizona, where families currently are estimated to spend $US236 ($AU324) a week in childcare. They’d save $US126 ($AU173) a week under the new proposed spending.

Once again, the residents of Massachusetts would rack up the most savings, with their costs slashed from $US436 ($AU598) a week to $US182 ($AU250) a week.

Right now, Democrats are locked into a intra-party negotiation over just how big their party-line package should be. Progressives previously called for even more in spending, working with Senate Democrats to craft the $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion package over the summer. Now, as moderates push back and Biden steps in, it might be whittled down to somewhere around $US2 ($AU3) trillion.