Famed Vegas Icon Binion's Hotel To Close Down

An old, crusty, off-strip hotel with a rich poker past is shutting down.



LasVegasNow: A spokesperson with Binion’s Gambling Hall & Hotel has confirmed that the property’s hotel rooms, Original Coffeeshop and Keno will be closing on December 14th.

A memo to all employees obtained by 8 News Now blames the economy for the move. The casino portion of Binion’s and associated restaurants will remain open.

The closings will result in the layoff of around 100 people.

The news comes the same day as the Dubai-owned monstrosity City centre is oficially opening up.

Here’s the full memo to staff.

Binions Closing



(Picture via Flickr user Eric__I_E)



