Famed Tavern On The Green Files For Bankruptcy

In a sign of the times, the iconic New York restaurant Tavern on the Green filed for bankruptcy yesterday.



The Central Park institution, known for its romantic and whimsical settings, was once the highest grossing restaurant in the US.

The New York Times reports that the bankruptcy filing lists 20 creditors, the largest, the New York Hotel Trades Council, isowed $1,778,764. Other creditors included:

the New York Tent Company, for $104,156;

American Express, for $79,096;

the parks department, for $76,923;

and Gotham Seafood, for $68,197.

The restaurant is to yield its licence in January to another operator.

