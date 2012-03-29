Famed Plane Maker Hawker Beechcraft Is About To File For Bankruptcy

Hawker Beechcraft 900

Photo: curimedia via flickr

It looks like Hawker Beechcraft could be in quite a bit of financial trouble.According to a report on Reuters, Hawker Beechcraft is getting ready to file for bankruptcy.



The company, which was purchased for $3.3 billion in 2007 by Goldman Sachs Group’s private equity arm and Onex Corporation is beginning the process of a prearranged bankruptcy with its biggest lenders.

It is expected that the lenders, who include Centerbridge Partners, Angelo Gordon and Capital Research & Management, are expected to provide up to $500 million to allow Hawker to continue operations while in bankruptcy.

