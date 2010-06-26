Famed "+481% In A Year" Trader Willem Van der Vorm Now Fired

Here’s a 180: Willem Van der Vorm just went from the trader who returned 481% in a year to the man who was fired for bad returns.



And now he likes FarmVille.

The two probably aren’t connected, but we will point out that facebook gaming would explain his awful returns, and that people have been fired for playing the addictive game before.

A Bulgarian politician was fired for playing FarmVille on the job just a few months ago.

We emailed Willem for comment and haven’t heard back yet, so we’ll see what he says about FarmVille.

But whatever caused his shoddy returns, something big has changed since 2004. His best year, 2004, Willem earned 481% returns on his desk. Since then, his returns have been much lower. His desk was up last year by 20% but not enough to cover losses from 2008.

Better times. ’04-’05

SwissDirekt, the investment firm that fired him, said that Willem was fired for a couple reasons:

Willem breached internal guidelines (exceeding maximum loss per day, holding onto losing positions too long)

His desk lost 82% in 2008, lost around 9% in the first four months of this year.

Robert Kuhn, the CEO of SwissDirekt, had this to say about losing Willem:

“Performance, of course, is the trigger.”

“(Van der Vorm) had a trading approach that was against the company’s ideas of how the fund has to be traded.”

“We had strict guidelines and he overruled them three times. It was a lack of discipline.”

UPDATE: Willem conctacted us and explained his side of the story. Read more >>>

FarmVille is not the only addictive Facebook game. Here’s how you can get addicted to its cousin, FishVille >Read more in Reuters >>

