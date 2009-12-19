Failures At Home Make Obama Powerless Abroad, And The Chinese Know It

correctly sizes up Obama and Copenhagen from the Chinese perspective



The Chinese, who’ve been negotiating for a heck of a lot longer than the United States has been on the map, are fully aware of President Barack Obama’s stunning political weakness at the end of his first year in office.

They also understand, as does Canada, the inconvenient truth that Bill Clinton and Al Gore did not even attempt to have the Kyoto Protocol ratified by the U.S. Senate — and there’s no assurance this time either, as can be seen in the protracted debate over health care.

And, as the chief banker of the United States, they will understand that the mega-billions Hillary Clinton put on the table yesterday were pure fluff, intended primarily to divide the Group of 77 in advance of the President’s arrival in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen is shaping up to be another Olympic disaster for Obama. There’s a very good chance that he will come home with nothing, having exposed to other world leaders that his Nobel Prize, ultimately, isn’t good for much.

One problem is that the US is broke, which is not his fault.

But he’s also spread his political so thin, among healthcare, climate change, saving the economy, and reforming Wall Street, it would appear there’s a good chance none of it will get done.

