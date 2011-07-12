FALSE ALARM: Tiger Does NOT Have An Announcement To Make Today

Photo: YouTube

After reports late last night that Tiger Woods was going to make a “special announcement” during a Monday morning interview, Woods’ agent is now telling reporters that Woods does not have an announcement to make.Even worse – Woods is not even going to be interviewed.



The Golf Channel is now saying they will interview the agent, Mark Steinberg, at 11 a.m. ET and Woods will not be present.

It appears that the Golf Channel tweeted about the Woods interview last night, but has since deleted the Tweet.

Liz Mullen of SportsBusiness Journal reported this morning that Steinberg has signed with a new sports agency, after leaving his longtime firm, IMG, in May. Steinberg will join NBA agent Jeff Schwartz and Casey Close (agent to Derek Jeter) at Excel Sports Management.

Presumably, the interview will revolve around Steinberg’s (and therefore Woods’) new partnership.

UPDATE:Not only was there no Tiger interview, there wasn’t even a Steinberg interview! At 11 a.m. Golf Channel anchors simply read a emailed statement from Steinberg about his new deal (with no sign of Kelly Tilghman) and then signed off. What a rip-off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.