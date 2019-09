Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

Loewe, a German television manufacturer, denied rumours that it would be acquired by Apple in an official statement issued to the German press.The rumour started when Apple Insider published a tip that the deal would go through this month. Apple Insider’s sources were dead wrong.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.