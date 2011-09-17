14 false advertising scandals that cost brands millions

Photo: ExtenZe infomercial via YouTube

In advertising, there’s a big difference between pushing the truth and making false claims. Is a product really “scientifically proven,” and are “results guaranteed”?For companies that cross the line, it can cost millions. Major brands have had to pay up, facing scrutiny from competitors and the FDA.



Most of us have been victims of false advertising. The question is, will companies change their marketing policies, or continue to prioritise profits over the consumer’s right to know?

We found 14 major brands that have faced false advertising scandals — some are still ongoing, and not all companies have had to pay up, but each has dealt with a fair amount of negative publicity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.