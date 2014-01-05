Iraq Police Say Much Of Fallujah Has Been Captured By Al Qaeda-Linked Group

BAGHDAD (AP) — The head of police in Iraq’s Anbar province says the city center of Fallujah has fallen completely into the hands of fighters from the al-Qaida-linked Islamic State in Iraq and Levant.
Hadi Razeij, head of the Anbar police force, said police had left the city center entirely and had positioned themselves on the edge of town.
He said on Arabic language broadcaster al-Arabiya: “The walls of the city are in the hands of the police force, but the people of Fallujah are the prisoners of ISIL.”
Fallujah, along with nearby provincial capital Ramadi, were strongholds of Sunni insurgents during the U.S.-led war. Al-Qaida militants largely took them over earlier this week.
