Someone Thought It Was A Good Idea For Iceberg Vodka To Sponsor An Event About 'Titanic' Survivors

Photo: Screengrab from IcebergVodkaTV on YouTube

A misplaced product association can look bad on everyone involved.That’s what Iceberg Vodka and author Lindsay Gibbs found out when Iceberg sponsored a party promoting Gibbs’ book “Titanic: The Tennis Story,” which is about a pair of Davis Cup teammates who first met aboard a Titanic rescue ship.



Really.

Now, everyone involved is getting railed on by the two families, creating a mess of bad publicity for all.

Iceberg is getting blasted for sponsoring the event. A family member told the Post that it’s “in poor taste, really disheartening and upsetting.”

And they’re accusing the book of being “inaccurate, unacceptable and distasteful” and that it “bastardized” the story, according to The New York Post.

Is it all bad for Iceberg Vodka?

Perhaps not, especially for a brand that doesn’t get talked about a lot. It’s getting a ton of exposure — good or bad.

NOW SEE: The 12 Most Elaborate Event Marketing Stunts Ever >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.