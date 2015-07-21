This is the 'Fallout 4' video fans have been waiting months to see

One of 2015’s most anticipated games is “Fallout 4.”

It’s been years since we last set foot in “the wasteland,” first showcased in Bethesda Softworks’ 2008 opus, “Fallout 3.” Sure, there were previous, highly enjoyable games in the franchise, but Bethesda’s version of the “Fallout” universe in “Fallout 3” was far more compelling than previous entries. It was also much easier.

“Fallout 4” looks to be even better, as showcased in the lengthy gameplay video above. You can play it for yourself this November 10 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Produced By Ben Gilbert. Video courtesy of Bethesda Softworks.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.