Sony reverses its decision, will allow 'Fallout 4' and 'Skyrim' mods on PS4 after all

Sony appears to have reversed its decision to not support mods for “Skyrim” and “Fallout 4” on PS4, according to a new blog post on Bethesda’s site.

“We’re excited to announce that mod support is coming to PlayStation 4 for both ‘Skyrim Special Edition’ and ‘Fallout 4,'” the blog post says.

Bethesda The ‘Commonwealth Cuts’ mod for ‘Fallout 4’ adds several new hairstyles to the game.

This seems to be a reversal of Sony’s early stance on mod support for both titles. In early September, Bethesda wrote that Sony “will not approve user mods the way they should work: where users can do anything they want for either ‘Fallout 4’ or ‘Skyrim Special Edition,'” but that appears to have changed. This is likely in part to keep up with Microsoft, which has allowed for mods in “Fallout 4” on the Xbox One since May.

According to the post, mods will come first to “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition” for its release date on October 28, and later to “Fallout 4.”

“We are excited finally to get modding to our PlayStation fans who have supported us for so long,” the post continues. “Modding has been an important part of our games for over 10 years, and we hope to do even more in the coming year for all our players, regardless of platform.”

If you’re not familiar with the term, mods are user-created modifications that can be shared and downloaded by anyone — they might upgrade the visual fidelity of a game or add in new hairstyles, weapons, or clothing options. Historically, mods have been a feature exclusively available to the PC gaming community, so this new show of support from Sony is a significant step towards making mods available on its consoles for other games, too.

