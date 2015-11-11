Here's how 'Fallout 4' looks on Xbox One, PS4 and PC

“Fallout 4,” one of the most anticipated games of the year, finally launched on Tuesday.

Even though “Fallout 4” is a gorgeous game, players will notice some differences if they play the game on different consoles. “Fallout 4” looks different on PlayStation 4 than it looks on a PC, for instance.

If you’re wondering just how different “Fallout 4” looks across different game consoles, look no further.

YouTube channel “Candyland,” which offers graphics comparisons for the most popular games available, released a new video on Monday comparing the graphics of “Fallout 4” across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The PC version of 'Fallout 4' showcases much more vegetation than the other two consoles, particularly in the foreground. The blue house, also in the foreground, looks much more detailed. YouTube/Candyland These tree shadows all look good, but the shadows themselves look more crisp on PC, and blurrier on PS4. The shadows on Xbox One look like they're somewhere in the middle. YouTube/Candyland It might look like you're seeing more facial details, like lines and wrinkles, on the PS4 version. The PC graphics generally look smoother, though. YouTube/Candyland Here's another character rendering in 'Fallout 4.' These characters largely look the same, although the PC characters looks less happy for some reason. YouTube/Candyland Lighting, shadows and reflections all look great across all three consoles. YouTube/Candyland These big outdoor environments is where the PC really shines. Again, you can see more vegetation in the foreground on the PC version compared to the Xbox and PlayStation. YouTube/Candyland Same goes for night scenes. Though the lighting is beautiful across the consoles, you can see more details in the PC version, especially as the buildings in the back curl to the left. YouTube/Candyland Watch the full video of this 'Fallout 4' graphics comparison below. So, which platform is best?

