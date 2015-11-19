8 amazing ways 'Fallout 4' players are changing the game

One of the best things about video games is their ability to be changed by players.
Take last week’s “Fallout 4,” for instance: It features “mod” support — support for players who want to create custom changes to the game they purchased. Those modifications then get released, for free, to the general player base. It’s a pretty rad situation.
That brings us to “Fallout 4.” Despite only launching eight days ago, some intrepid modders have already created fascinating new ways to play and experience the game.
(Note: These mods, so far, are all for the PC version of “Fallout 4.” The game’s publisher, Bethesda Softworks, says it will bring some mods to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of “Fallout 4” at some point in the future.)
This is what 'normal' ammo looks like for the weapon, called a 'Fat Man,' that's being used to fire this:
There are only so many official 'companions' in 'Fallout 4' -- sidekicks, basically -- but this mod offers help from some of the wasteland's nastiest creatures. Like this irradiated bear:
The game intentionally gives you representative answers for space reasons. But many actual answers are short enough to work easily in this mod:
