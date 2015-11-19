8 amazing ways 'Fallout 4' players are changing the game

One of the best things about video games is their ability to be changed by players.

Take last week’s “Fallout 4,” for instance: It features “mod” support — support for players who want to create custom changes to the game they purchased. Those modifications then get released, for free, to the general player base. It’s a pretty rad situation.

Bethesda Softworks Here’s an early mod for ‘Fallout 4’ that replaces mini-nuclear bombs with babies. Yes, really.

That brings us to “Fallout 4.” Despite only launching eight days ago, some intrepid modders have already created fascinating new ways to play and experience the game.

(Note: These mods, so far, are all for the PC version of “Fallout 4.” The game’s publisher, Bethesda Softworks, says it will bring some mods to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of “Fallout 4” at some point in the future.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.