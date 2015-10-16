The live-action trailer for 'Fallout 4' is incredible

Sometimes, right before major video games come out, the company making them puts out a live-action trailer.

Most of the time, these trailers are pretty weak. And sometimes — rarely — they’re super rad (we’re looking at you, live-action trailers for “Halo 3”).

The latter, thankfully, is the case for the live-action “Fallout 4” trailer that went live on Thursday, a few weeks ahead of the game’s November 11 release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.



That’s just the opening scene! It’s reminiscent of a clip from the game itself, seen here:

The live-action trailer shows the game’s (still unnamed) main character exploring what “Fallout 4” (and previous “Fallout games) calls “The Wasteland”: the destroyed world, post-nuclear apocalypse. It shows Radroaches (giant cockroaches mutated by radiation), your floating companion Mister Handy (the metal robot seen trimming the shrubs), power armour (the massive metal suit of armour), and so much more, all in beautiful live-action.

If nothing else, it offers a delicious taste of what could be an incredible film some day. Like everything “Fallout,” it’s dripping with the series’ unique retro-futuristic style.

But enough hyping and explanation from us — watch the new live-action “Fallout 4” trailer right here:

