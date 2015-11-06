The new 'Fallout 4' trailer is incredible

We’re just a few short days from the launch of “Fallout 4,” arguably one of the biggest game releases of 2015. And why is that? Because it looks incredible.

And that’s not all:

But it’s not just pretty visuals that are getting people amped — it’s the game itself.

“Fallout 4” is full of exploration (in a massive, futuristic version of Boston), intense combat (with everything from scavenging human survivors to hulking “supermutants”), fascinating characters (who are sometimes human, sometimes not), and a massive, living world.

There’s a new trailer showing off the many facets of “Fallout 4,” and it does a great job of showing off why you should be pumped. Explore the world! Meet interesting people, and sometimes kill them!

“Fallout 4” arrives next Tuesday, November 10, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Check out the full launch trailer right here, right now:

