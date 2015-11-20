Finally, 'Fallout 4' gets a 'Hotline Bling' radio station

There you are, exploring the post-apocalypse Boston metropolitan area, thinking about which supermutant you’ll attack next. Suddenly, a beat.

“It couldn’t be!” you say, to no one in particular. “It’s been 200 years since Drake was even a distant memory!” After all, it’s 2277, and Drake’s “Hotline Bling” was released in 2015.

But there it is again, softly. “You used to call me on my cell phone…” somewhere in the distance.

Ah yes, of course: it’s the most popular throwback radio station in the post-apocalypse! The 24-hour, 365-day, non-stop “Hotline Bling” radio network, a new mod for “Fallout 4.” Yes, really!

If you’ve got a copy of “Fallout 4” on PC, you’ve got “mod” support — the ability to load changes (“modifications”) to the game, created by other users. In this case, you’ve got Hotline Radio, which is quite literally a non-stop “Hotline Bling” radio station.

You can download the mod right here, on Nexus Mods — this only applies to the PC version of “Fallout 4” thus far, as mod support isn’t coming to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions until some point in 2016.

Even in the wasteland, Drake is still a threat.

