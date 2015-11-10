Here's the one reason you should buy 'Fallout 4'

The new “Fallout” is finally out after years of anticipation. And good news! It’s really, really good. What’s so good about it? Well, lots of things! But there’s one particular aspect we love the most: the incredible, dynamic world that makes each person’s experience with “Fallout 4” entirely unique.

