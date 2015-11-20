The first 'Fallout 4' expansion is coming soon, and it will be shaped by fans

“Fallout 4,” which launched last week, is one of the best games of the year. And it’s only going to get bigger and better.

Back in September, the game’s developer Bethesda Game Studios announced the first downloadable content (DLC) for “Fallout 4” would arrive “early next year.” The company offered a Season Pass that would give players “all the ‘Fallout 4’ DLC we ever do for just $US30.”

Bethesda also said it plans on releasing “regular free updates” for “Fallout 4,” which likely include bug fixes and a few new features to enhance gameplay.

But let’s go back to those DLC expansion packs, the first of which will arrive in the coming months. During a red carpet interview with Red Carpet Report (via GameSpot), “Fallout 4” game director Todd Howard said there will be multiple “Fallout 4” expansion packs, but the company has kept mum on their content. According to Howard, all “Fallout 4” expansions will be shaped by fan feedback.

“This game is huge, but it’s not just this launch,” Howard said. “It’s going to be well deep into next year. It’s like the game is done but it’s not done, because until everybody plays it, it’s not really done. Because what they bring to it is really important; we’re going to see what people like, what they want more of, what they want different, and we’re going to do that.”

Bethesda says the first expansion “will be worth at least $US40,” but if you pay for the $US30 Season Pass you’ll get all of that and every other forthcoming update for “Fallout 4.”

Bethesda’s previous “Fallout” game, “Fallout 3,” eventually saw five paid DLC expansion packs released over an 8-month period in 2009. The company also released a “Game of the Year Edition” one year after the game’s initial release, which included all five expansion packs plus the original game.

With regards to “Fallout 4,” Bethesda wants players to explore the vast areas within the game before jumping into the first expansion. As for what the first expansion actually entails, only Bethesda knows the answer, but checking out gaming forums for popular “Fallout 4” threads might give you a hint for what to expect.

“Fallout 4” is currently available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can buy the $US30 Season Pass, which will give you access to any and all future “Fallout 4” content, right here.

