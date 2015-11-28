How to play 'Fallout 4' in 4 completely different ways

At the very beginning of the game, you need to set up your your character.

You begin with 21 stat points and you can distribute them across seven main attributes, each with their own basic perks. These are: Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck. Or S.P.E.C.I.A.L. -- get it? -- for short.

Here's a quick rundown what basic perks each attribute offers:

-Strength affects how much you can carry and the damage of your melee attacks. -Perception affects weapon accuracy in the V.A.T.S, or the Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System you can use to slow down time and make your player shoot specific parts of an enemy. -Endurance affects how long your health bar is and how quickly AP (Action Points) drain while you sprint. -Charisma affects your success to persuade in dialogue and bartering. -Intelligence affects how many Experience Points (XP) you earn. -Agility affects the number of AP in V.A.T.S and sneaking ability. -Luck affects the recharge rate of your Critical Hits.

Each attribute can use up to 10 points, and the more points you assign to a specific attribute, the more you'll benefit from its basic perks. For example, if you assign most of your stars to Strength, you'll be able to carry a lot of stuff and your melee attacks will be more powerful.

Then there are 10 more advanced perks within each main attribute, ranking from Level 1 to Level 10. If you want to access the Strength Level 10 advanced perk, for instance, you need to have assigned 10 stat points to the Strength attribute.

By planning ahead, you can create a super player that's really good at a certain style of play without wasting valuable points on attributes or perks that won't really help you. For example, if you want to be a gun-toting maniac, the 'Sneak' perk in the Agility attribute won't do you any good.

Here are four main player types and how to manage your stars to achieve greatness in each: