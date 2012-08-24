How Fallon Is Helping An Employee Fight Cancer

Eric Gilseth and his family.

Photo: EricGilseth.com Screengrab

Fallon is working hard to raise money and find a bone marrow match for Eric Gilseth, a 28-year old digital account supervisor with Stage 4 Lymphoma.In an attempt to find Gilseth a bone marrow match, the Minneapolis-based agency held a National Marrow Registry drive at the agency office today, AgencySpy reports.



Fallon has also teamed with Gilseth’s family and friends to raise money for Gilseth’s cancer treatment. Aiming to raise the $20,000 it’s estimated that Gilseth will pay out of pocket for treatment, “Team Eric” is only $1,000 short of their goal. (They’re so close!)

Gilseth, who previously worked as account director at Azul 7 and account manager at RAZR Marketing and Ecolibrium, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last December. Initially classified as stage two, the cancer has since progressed to stage four. The Team Eric website explains:

On July 20th, 2012, Eric began a round of intensive in-patient chemotherapy that he will undergo in 21-day cycles. Along the way, the doctors will monitor the growth and adjust treatment to make sure the cancer is shrinking, not multiplying. Long term, Eric will likely undergo a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. Between the chemo and the potential transplant, Eric’s body is going to take a serious hit. His doctors have warned that this will be a very difficult battle.

Click here to donate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.