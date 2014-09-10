Apple's New IPhone 6 Ads Feature Jimmy Fallon And Justin Timberlake

Today the tech world is buzzing with iPhone 6 and Apple Watch news. But slipped into Tim Cook’s announcement about some exciting new Apple products there was a short iPhone 6 “Bigger than bigger” ad, starring comedy duo Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon.

The two are known for joining forces on Saturday Night Live and creating hilarious sketches for Jimmy Fallon’s late night shows.

In this 30 second ad for Apple, it shows off some of the new iPhone 6 features and the two star’s voices and hands, but not their faces. The ad also shows off some of the cool new features iPhone users can expect from the new iPhone.

Here’s the full Fallon and Timberlake ad:

