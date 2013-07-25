These Photos Of A Man Falling Through Space Are Straight Out Of 'The Matrix'

Brad Hammonds has become something of a Flickr celebrity for “Falling Through Space,” a series of photos that show him falling through the air in precarious poses.
Hammonds is an expat who lives in the Czech Republic and currently works as a teacher. He only pursues photography as a hobby, a fact that surprises many who have seen his impressive photos, which we first read about on Flickr’s blog.
He photographs bodies (usually his own) falling in various positions and against numerous backdrops. “The idea comes from the concept of emotional delay and how one can never truly experience the full sensation of any moment until it has already passed,” said Hammonds in an email to Business Insider.
He alters the photos as little as possible, but in order to keep himself safe and have the images look as cool as they do, a little digital manipulation is required. Although many people try to guess how he does it, Hammonds won’t reveal his secret.
“The most common question I get is ‘how?’ ” he said. “I feel satisfied when a viewer asks me, ‘didn’t that hurt?’ It lets me know I’ve succeeded.”
Here you can see Hammonds on a bridge in a photo he's dubbed 'Dive.' He first became interested in photography while living in South Korea last year, and many of his other photos focus on travel.
Hammonds isn't the only star in these photos — here we can see a woman who looks as though she's about to fall into the water at any second.
For Hammonds, every minute detail is important. He considers lighting, background and wardrobe choices, among other things.
He considers the aesthetic he wants to convey and chooses an appropriate location. Whether purposefully or not, some clothing even coordinates with the backdrop and creates a fluid composition.
'Bike Wreck' was a particularly difficult shot for Hammonds to get and involved hours of precise coordination.
His photos incite feelings of nervous anticipation in many viewers — what will happen after the snap of the camera?
'I wanted to try something different by creating a narrative that I could control and manipulate,' said Hammonds of his work.
Hammonds has become particularly skilled at keeping his facial expressions placid and emotionless, even as he 'falls' through the air.
