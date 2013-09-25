Falling Pizza Causes Lions Receiver To Crash His Car And Break His Arm

While driving home from watching Monday Night Football with his teammates, Lions receiver Nate Burleson crashed his car and brok his arm.

Burleson had a pizza on his passenger seat and got distracted when it fell while he was driving, according to the Detroit Free Press. Burleson lost control of the car and hit the median wall.

The Lions player was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, a police statement said. According to his agent Ken Sarnoff, Burleson’s arm is broken in two places, and he will undergo surgery Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that alcohol was not a factor and no drug screen was administered because Burleson showed no signs of intoxication.

Burleson had his most productive game with the franchise this past Sunday, catching six passes for 119 yards in a 27-20 win over Washington, unfortunately though, he’ll be on the sidelines for a while.

