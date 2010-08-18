Yes, The Fed Will Indeed Panic If The TIPS Spread Plummets

Last week, Felix Salmon was astounded stumped by negative yields in the market for TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, ie. inflation-protected government bonds):



I’m a bit stumped, however, on what exactly this means. The last time that TIPS yields dropped below zero, the cited reason was “investor speculation that inflation will quicken as the U.S. economy slows”. But that doesn’t seem to be the case right now, with the 5-year Treasury at 1.44% and the 10-year at 2.71%.

Crossing Wall St. had also said:

To me, this is pretty astounding. There are investors who are willing to stash their money away for five years, just to get no real return for it.

We then explained, that actually, you have to look at TIPS yields as a function of standard government bond yields and expected inflation. From this perspective, a negative TIPS yield is less astounding than it first appears.

You can read the full post here, but below is a quick refresher as to why. The difference between TIPS yields and standard government bond yields, which represents the market’s implied inflation expectations, has held up most recently. This is because TIPS yields fell roughly in-line with standard government bond yields.

As we pointed out, given how low standard U.S. bond yields are these days, had TIPS yield not fallen as low as they did, then there’d be a problem, because the red line above would have dropped substantially and this would have signaled falling inflation expectations.

Yesterday, Mr. Salmon ignored the TIPS spread distinction we highlighted:

[Vincent’s] argument: “if TIPS yields hadn’t fallen to where they are now, then we’d truly have something to worry about — Deflation.”

The problem is, Fernando’s maths doesn’t add up. Expected annualized inflation, over the next five years, is equal to the yield on 5-year government bonds, minus the yield on 5-year TIPS. (We’ll ignore things like the liquidity premium for on-the-run Treasuries.) The 5-year Treasury bond is currently yielding 1.47%, so if the 5-year TIPS yield is slightly negative, that puts expected inflation at about 1.5%. On the other hand, if the 5-year TIPS yield were up at 0.5%, then that would put expected inflation at 1%. Which does not count as Deflation, and is certainly nothing to Panic about.

Thing is, we’re not sure which maths of ours he thinks ‘doesn’t add up’, since he’s using our own maths to prove his point, apparently without realising it. The spread he calculates is the spread shown in our chart above, which was the basis of the entire previous post. He then once again, commits his original error of discussing inflation outlooks relative to TIPS yields alone, rather the TIPS spread:

So really, negative TIPS yields can be taken as a sign that the markets are beginning to price in some brief dip into negative-inflation territory. They’re not a sign that the markets are expecting no deflation.

It’s clear this needs to be hammered in — It’s not the TIPS yield you need to be looking at, it is the spread between TIPS and treasuries as we show above. That is where you see will both inflation and deflation expectations fluctuating. The TIPS yield going negative sounds odd, but again it would have been far more odd a situation if the TIPS yield hadn’t gone negative. So don’t be astounded stumped by negative TIPs yields, be astounded if the TIPS spread drops to 0.5%.

Furthermore, and this is where Mr. Salmon seems to think our maths ‘doesn’t add up’… since he seems to think that the TIPS spread needs to be negative, for deflation to be a huge concern…

The first warning sign of a protracted deflation problem will be a sharp drop in the TIPS spread to a lower, but still positive, level. (Not just a brief little dip into deflation, persistent deflation is the threat) The TIPS spread above doesn’t need to dip into negative territory in order to signal high risk of an upcoming deflation problem. If the TIPS spread ever actually goes negative, then jeez, we’ll be neck-deep in deflation already.

Rather, the early warning sign of an upcoming deflation problem will be a sharp drop in TIPS spread shown above, even if the spread remains positive. That’s why if the TIPS yield hadn’t fallen with standard bond yields Bernanke would be panicking right now.

Mr. Salmon distorted our previous post by barely mentioning its key contents, focusing on the word ‘panic’ out of context, and mistakenly using our own maths to call our own maths wrong, but trust me, Bernanke isn’t astounded stumped by the negative TIPS yield. But… he would be freaking out if the TIPS spread shown above were at 0.5%. There would be reason to panic if it happened, and while you wouldn’t see panic in Ben Bernanke’s face, you’d see it in his monetary policy because it would mean that his latest gambit was failing. The verdict is still out on whether or not we’ll see such a scenario.

