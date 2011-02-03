Falling In Love With Twitter All Over Again

When you’ve been in a relationship for a long time, you start to take things for granted. And then something happens and you are in love all over again.



That’s what is happening with me and Twitter right now. I was in a rut with Twitter for much of the past year. I’d tweet out my blog post every day and not a lot more. I’d check my @mentions and a search on Fred Wilson a few times a day. It was a routine. Work.

But in the past few weeks, I’ve found myself reading tweets a lot more. I’m replying to tweets a bit more (something I’ve never loved to do for some reason). I’m retweeting more.

I just spent 20 minutes reading my timeline from this morning back to yesterday morning. I have built an amazing set of people I follow, 564 of them, all curated one by one over the past four years. The timeline is so rich, so full of different things from different people. Tech, sports, politics, music, family stuff, humour, and way more.

Twitter’s mission is to instantly connect you to the things that are most important to you. It does that so well. It’s love all over again.

This post originally appeared at A VC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.