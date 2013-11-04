This Couple Fell In Love On Instagram And Now They're Engaged

People find love online all of the time, and the stigma of e-dating has diminished over the years. But n

ow people are going outside dating sites and finding their matches on networks not meant for matchmaking.

Take Denis Lafargue and Elizabeth Wisdom, for example.

They fell in love on Instagram.

Their story began when Wisdom, 21, posted a photo on her Instagram feed in 2012, and Lafargue, a stranger at the time, ‘liked’ and commented on it, saying he had been to Crater Lake earlier that year with his family.

This is the photo:

“He kept commenting on my photos and so I finally decided to check out his profile. I started looking forward to comments I’d get from him,” Wisdom said.

“Over time, the plausible next step for the two 21-year-olds, who “liked” each other in more ways than one, was to meet in person,” GMA reported this morning.

They did, and immediately fell in love.

“Attention,” Lafargue posted as a caption on one of his photos, shortly after meeting Wisdom for the first time, “I have met my instalady!”

A little over a year later, Lafargue decided to propose. Instagram was very much a part of the grand gesture; Lafargue gathered 30 Instagram photos chronicling their relationship and strategically placed them along a route leading Wisdom to a barn on her grandmother’s property, the place where she had always wanted to be married.

Then he popped the question.

The answer was yes.

You can watch the GMA clip of the couple here.

