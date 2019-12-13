Can you solve this Christmas-themed brainteaser in under 2 minutes?

Gabbi Shaw
Courtesy of holidaycottages.co.ukAn elf fell off Santa’s sleigh.

‘Tis the season for holiday-themed brainteasers! Today, courtesy of rental service holidaycottages.co.uk, there’s a brand new tricky puzzle to solve.

Ready to see? You’re looking for an elf.

XMas Brainteaser 2019Courtesy of holidaycottages.co.ukCan you spot the elf?

Have you spotted him?

According to holidaycottages.co.uk, the average time it takes to solve this brainteaser is just under two minutes – 1 minute, 46 seconds to be exact.

Need a hint?

He’s rocking a blue hat.

Keep scrolling …

OK, ready to see where this jolly little elf is hiding?

Here it is.

XMas Brainteaser 2019 solvedCourtesy of holidaycottages.co.ukHe’s peeking out from behind a house.

Did you solve it? What was your time?

