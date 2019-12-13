Can you solve this Christmas-themed brainteaser in under 2 minutes?

Courtesy of holidaycottages.co.ukAn elf fell off Santa’s sleigh.
- There’s a new brainteaser straight out of the North Pole, just in time for Christmas.
- According to holidaycottages.co.uk, it takes an average of 1 minute, 46 seconds to find the fallen elf in this holiday scene.
- How fast are you?
‘Tis the season for holiday-themed brainteasers! Today, courtesy of rental service holidaycottages.co.uk, there’s a brand new tricky puzzle to solve.
Ready to see? You’re looking for an elf.
Courtesy of holidaycottages.co.ukCan you spot the elf?
Have you spotted him?
According to holidaycottages.co.uk, the average time it takes to solve this brainteaser is just under two minutes – 1 minute, 46 seconds to be exact.
Need a hint?
He’s rocking a blue hat.
Keep scrolling …
OK, ready to see where this jolly little elf is hiding?
Here it is.
Courtesy of holidaycottages.co.ukHe’s peeking out from behind a house.
Did you solve it? What was your time?
