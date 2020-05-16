These 6 'fallen angel' companies had their debt ratings slashed to junk in April

Joern Pollex/Getty Images

As the coronavirus ripples through the economy, a record number of companies are on watch for having their credit ratings downgraded.

In finance, a “fallen angel” is a company that had its debt rating reduced to junk status due to a deteriorating financial position.

A lower credit rating means a higher interest rate expected by investors, which in effect increases the cost for a company to raise cash via debt.

Here are six “fallen angels” that had their debt rating reduced to junk status in the month of April.

As the impact from the coronavirus pandemic spreads through the economy, a record number of companies are on watch for potentially becoming a “fallen angel,” according to a report from S&P Global published on Thursday.

According to S&P Global, “The number of potential fallen angels has risen to a record 111 issuers globally, compared with 96 in our last report.”

S&P Global

High-profile companies that had their debt ratings downgraded to junk prior to April include Ford,Macy’s,Delta Air Lines, and Kraft Heinz.

Here are six “fallen angels” that had their debt ratings reduced to junk status in the month of April.



1. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Thomas Layer/Associated Press

Date of downgrade: April 2

April 2 Old rating: BBB-

BBB- New rating: BB

BB Rated debt affected: $US1.75 billion

2. Service Properties Trust

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Date of downgrade: April 2

April 2 Old rating: BBB-

BBB- New rating: BB+

BB+ Rated debt affected: $US5.35 billion

3. ZF Friedrichshafen

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Date of downgrade: April 3

April 3 Old rating: BBB-

BBB- New rating: BB+

BB+ Rated debt affected: $US7.03 billion

4. Renault SA

Associated Press (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Date of downgrade: April 9

April 9 Old rating: BBB-

BBB- New rating: BB+

BB+ Rated debt affected: $US24.9 billion

5. Rockies Express Pipeline LLC

Associated Press (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File)

Date of downgrade: April 10

April 10 Old rating: BBB-

BBB- New rating: BB+

BB+ Rated debt affected: $US2.05 billion

6. Hillenbrand Inc.

Getty Images

Date of downgrade: April 20

April 20 Old rating: BBB-

BBB- New rating: BB+

BB+ Rated debt affected: $US1.25 billion

