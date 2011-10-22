10,000 Wall Street Jobs Will Be Gone By New Year's—The Latest Bank-By-Bank Numbers

In echoes of 2008, this fall’s Wall Street layoffs are going to be brutal.
Even for people who keep their jobs, perks are getting decimated.
The New York comptroller just added to the gloom, predicting 10,000 financial industry jobs to be cut in NYC by the end of the year (via Bloomberg Businessweek).
The full extent of the losses are not yet known, but we collected the most up-to-date numbers on firings.
Number of people cut so far: Unknown, but people definitely started losing their jobs in late August
Unit affected: IT staff, investment banking, asset management and wealth management
Location of layoffs: Switzerland and globally
Number of people expected to be laid off: 3,500--and today analysts are saying there could be an additional 1,700 in the investment bank
Reason for layoffs: The investment bank division is very troubled--and that was true even before the rogue trader.
Number of people cut so far: Unknown
Unit affected: Investment banking, trading and possibly other units.
Location of layoffs: Globally
Number of people expected to be laid off: Up to 40,000 in future years under Project New BAC, 3,500 this quarter
Reason for layoffs: Big restructuring, continuing mortgage-asset and lawsuit woes
Number of people cut so far: HSBC cut 700 jobs in its UK retail banking arm in June.
Unit affected: Retail operations, credit card arm and possibly other units.
Location of layoffs: Europe, U.S., Hong Kong
Number of people expected to be laid off: 30,00 by 2013; 3,000 in Hong Kong alone in the next three years
Reason for layoffs: In addition to Eurozone troubles, they're on the hook for $6 billion in the mortgage lawsuits
Number of people cut so far: Unknown
Unit affected: Investment banking and treasury
Location of layoffs: U.K. and possibly elsewhere--yesterday sources told Bloomberg RBS is cutting 30 jobs in booming Brazil as it decides not to go through with opening an investment bank there (via eFinancialCareers).
Number of people expected to be laid off: 27,500
Reason for layoffs: The 'Vickers Report' reforms will reportedly hit RBS particularly hard
Number of people cut so far: Unknown, but layoffs happened in early July and another round started last week in London, San Francisco, and New York affecting 'senior associate levels.'
Unit affected: Employees speculate that a number of the cuts will be/were in equities
Location of layoffs: 230 in New York City; 1,000 globally
Number of people expected to be laid off: 1,200, maybe more--one source told us they plan to let go fully 20% of their investment banking and securities operation
Reason for layoffs: A filing with the New York State Department of labour lists the reason behind the 230 New York layoffs as 'Economic.' Goldman just had their second quarterly loss ever.
Number of people cut so far: 1,400
Units affected: BarCap and U.K. consumer unit
Location of layoffs: U.K. and globally
Number of people expected to be laid off: 3,000
Reason for layoffs: Eurozone crisis, profit drop, cost-cutting
Number of people cut so far: Unknown, but people were cut in June.
Unit affected: A source at the bank told us some big names were cut, he knew of about 5, and for every big trader let go, it means 10 people in the back-office left.
Location of layoffs: New York, probably elsewhere
Number of people expected to be laid off: Up to 500
Reason for layoffs: Missing Q3 and full-year profit targets, is taking big writedown on Greek debt.
Number of people cut so far: Unknown, but it looks like they started this week in Zurich
Unit affected: Investment banking, sales and trading, equity, debt, operations
Location of layoffs: Globally
Number of people expected to be laid off: 3,000
Reason for layoffs: The deadly cocktail of Eurozone regulation, sovereign debt struggles, and widespread investment banking losses
Number of people cut so far: 200
Unit affected: Citi Canada Call Centre
Location of layoffs: London
Number of people expected to be laid off: 200-300
Reason for layoffs: Layoffs seem to be a result of the bank's sale of its MasterCard business.
Number of people cut so far: Unknown
Unit affected: Brokers, wealth management, fixed income, and equities. A source told us the bank will also fire 20% of managing directors in research by the end of the year.
Location of layoffs: 'A lot' in New York and elsewhere.
Number of people expected to be laid off: '300 'underperforming financial advisors.'' Fox reported (via Reuters) a source's statement that there would be thousands more, which Morgan Stanley denied.
Reason for layoffs: Reuters reports that analysts expect layoffs because 'the outlook for Morgan Stanley's bread-and-butter businesses--trading, deal making, and wealth management--has deteriorated in recent months.'
Number of people cut so far: 28,000 since 2009
Unit affected: Company-wide
Location of layoffs: Globally
Number of people expected to be laid off: 15,000
Reason for layoffs: Part of broader restructuring with the end goal of the British government divesting from the firm
