10,000 Wall Street Jobs Will Be Gone By New Year's—The Latest Bank-By-Bank Numbers

In echoes of 2008, this fall’s Wall Street layoffs are going to be brutal.



Even for people who keep their jobs, perks are getting decimated.

The New York comptroller just added to the gloom, predicting 10,000 financial industry jobs to be cut in NYC by the end of the year (via Bloomberg Businessweek).

The full extent of the losses are not yet known, but we collected the most up-to-date numbers on firings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.