It's time to stop watching these 8 shows, because they're going to be canceled

It’s deep enough into the new fall TV season to see which television shows are popping and which are dropping.
Ratings, of course, will always be the biggest determining factor affecting the life of a show. But those ratings can also be affected by several other factors. Did the network promote the show enough? Did the show’s early episodes turn people off? Is it up against a powerhouse like Fox’s “Empire” or CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory”? Is it just, you know, a bad show?’
Whatever the reason, we don’t want you to waste your time. There’s so much TV nowadays that you’re better served watching something that has some promise of future seasons. Consider this Business Insider’s version of tough love.
Here are the shows you should stop watching, because they’re going to be canceled.
With a cast that includes so many notable and well-liked actors -- from Oscar winner Patricia Arquette to Ted Danson and James Van Der Beek -- and as part of the 'CSI' family, 'CSI: Cyber' should be doing better than it is. Instead, it's CBS's lowest-rated show. For that alone, you should be looking for other options.
NBC is still very much courting the live audience with event television. Joining its stage productions, musical variety shows, and sports programming is now 'Undateable.'
Suprisingly still chugging along in its third season, the show made a pact with the devil when producers agreed to go live with every episode in exchange for another season. This season, the show was moved from Tuesdays to the dead zone on Fridays. Its ratings are very low now.
Its pact with NBC may include letting it run for the rest of the seaon, but after that, it has to be a goner.
'Sleepy Hollow,' Fox's take on the haunted-horseman myth, debuted with excitement around it, but the ratings would deteriorate over the first two seasons. Now in its third season, the show is Fox's lowest-rated returning show.
We suggest you do like the horseman and head out.
It's time to pump the breaks on Mark-Paul Gosselaar's (aka Zack Morris on 'Saved by the Bell') new show. Things weren't looking good for this comedy from the beginning. Early reviews panned it. That could be why NBC decided to change its name from 'People Are Talking.' (So you wouldn't be able to find those early reviews.) It didn't matter in the end, because people are not watching.
'Truth Be Told' is the lowest-rated show on NBC right now. And not only was its episode order cut, but its set has already been dismantled. NBC doesn't waste a moment.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, you'll find something soon.
There was a lot of excitement surrounding 'Minority Report,' a TV sequel to the movie starring Tom Cruise. But when the head of the company is referring to a show as a 'disappointment,' that's when you know it's time to skip out.
The network effectively canceled the show when it cut the episode order from 13 to 10. It is Fox's lowest-rated show.
Despite the draw of Wesley Snipes, viewers just weren't willing to bet on 'The Player,' NBC's lowest-rated drama.
But really, you should cash in because NBC has already slashed its episode order from 13 to nine episodes.
It's only been around for two weeks, but the reviews were lukewarm from the beginning. With a cast including Ed Westwick, Taissa Farmiga, and Jeremy Sisto, this sexy, 1980s-set murder thriller should have been better.
But the truth is this show is not doing well at all in the ratings. It's the lowest-rated show on ABC's schedule at the moment and probably won't climb out of that hole.
